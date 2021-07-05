“I just want to be a mistress to a wealthy married man” – Young Nigerian lady writes

A Nigerian girl has taken to her social media page to reveal that she does not wish to get married in the future.

The lady said she’d preferably become a mistress to a wealthy married man on the condition that the wife will be aware, and will also be in a poly-amorous relationship with them.

She tweeted ;

I don’t want to be married, I just want to be a mistress to a wealthy married man whose wife is aware of our relationship & we all have crazy threesomes & I can even come babysit for them if they’re out together because I’m their trusted bestie & they’re both in love with me.

Below are some reactions from other social media users ;

Asiwaju wrote ;

This could be a lovely idea until you check the country you’re dreaming to have this fantasy. Even Nollywood no get such movie.

PrettySlim wrote ;

Please don’t do this in Nigeria they will gang up and use you for their next ritual

Rita wrote ;

There’s a kind of man God will bless you with you won’t want to share KNOWINGLY. Marriage is a bed of roses with thorns let’s just ask God to help us when it’s time to say Yes

Precious wrote ;

Something that Yoruba people call Iyawo Oga, Emi Oga, okan Oga.