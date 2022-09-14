I Invested The Entire N25 Million – BBNaija Winner, Efe

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba has denied rumors that he took advantage of the N25 million big prize.Since he won the reality competition in 2017, unlike other BBNaija stars, has remained a mystery, leading some internet users to speculate that he may have wasted his winnings.

In an interview with media figure Chude Jideonwo, Efe Ejeba admitted that he had not wasted the money.

The 28-year-old musician insists that he didn’t treat himself or spend the money on anything, not even a single dress.

Efe asserted that, in contrast to rumors spread by some supporters, he invested the entire N25 million (Twenty Five Million Naira). But he didn’t bring up the subject.

Watch him speak below:

