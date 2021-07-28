Home NEWS I hope you bury the hatchet – Animashaun advises P-Square
I hope you bury the hatchet – Animashaun advises P-Square

Music executive, Ayo Animashaun has called for a reconciliation between Peter and Paul Okoye of defunct music group, P-Square.

Recall P-Square, consisting of twin brothers, broke up in 2016 due to irreconcilable differences.

Animashaun, sharing a picture on his Instagram page, hoped that the twins reconcile before the entertainment industry loses another star.

His post read: “I hope we don’t lose another life before Paul and Peter (Psquare) realize it’s time to bury the hatchet.”

The owner of HipTv said this while sharing a picture of himself with Tuface Idibia, Blackface and Faze, who reconciled to perform in honour of late Sound Sultan.

Recall the music trio, known as Plantashun Boiz, settled their long-age beef at Sound Sultan’s memorial on Sunday night.

