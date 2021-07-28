Home ENTERTAINMENT “I hope we don’t loose another life before Peter and Paul Okoye realize its their turn to bury the hatchet” – Music executive, Ayo Animashaun
"I hope we don't loose another life before Peter and Paul Okoye realize its their turn to bury the hatchet" – Music executive, Ayo Animashaun

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Popular music executive, Ayo Animashaun has reacted to the reunion of defunct music group, Plantashun Boiz comprising of 2face, Blackface and Faze.

During the Night of Tribute held in honor of late singer, Sound Sultan, on Sunday, July 25, the singers were called upstage and urged to settle their differences in honor of Sound Sultan.

The singers agreed, set their differences aside and even performed one of their old songs together, to the delight of other guests.

Reacting to this, Ayo Animashaun shared a photo of the singers and stated that he hopes it doesn’t take the death of another person for Peter and Paul Okoye of defunct P-Square music group to bury the hatchet.

He wrote,

“My picture of the month….I hope we don’t loose another life before @iamkingrudy and @peterpsquare realise it’s their turn to bury the hatchet”

