I Hid Like A Rat During Kuje Prison Attack; I Didn’t Escape — Abba Kyari Tells Court

Suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abba Kyari has said that he hi himself like a rat when the Central prison was attacked by the gunmen.It will be recalled that the Central prison, Kuje prison was attacked by some Boko haram who used bombs to distract and break down the walls of the prison and see over 800 prisoners free. Although there were rumors that Kyari and other “high profile” inmates escaped, Abubakar Umar, spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), denied the claim.

The lawyer of Kyari made public what the former police commissioner said when he was on his way to court to apply for his bail.

“My lord, every living soul in this country will agree that there was not just a breach, but that there was a grand [email protected] [email protected] by an organization that not only successfully invaded the Kuje prison, but took control of it for over three hours.

However, the applicant, being a law-abiding citizen, refused to take off. If there is anything to establish that the defendants will not jump bail, it was that circumstance.

In fact, the defendant hid like a rat, because the organization that conducted the attack went from cell to cell, saying they want to take him and the others to the desert. These people have suffered. They are traumætized by the events of that night. You can imagine what it felt like, witnessing the attackers planting explœsives everywhere in the prison."

