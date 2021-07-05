Home News Africa I Haven’t Commented On Parties, Defections For Years— Soyinka – bioreports.com
Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has debunked comments attributed to him on the recent defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). 

Soyinka in a terse statement signed by his spokesman, Abiola Owoaje, urged Nigerians to disregard such statements and treat them as another case of identity theft.




He stressed that he has made no comment on any political party for years.

The statement reads in part: “Here we go again! Treat as yet another case of identity theft. I have made no statement whatsoever on party defections or indeed on any political party’s fortunes or misfortunes in the past three to four years. 

“Once again, I urge Nigerians to have the courage of their convictions and stop acting like the contemptible cowards and opportunistic hustlers that infest the social media.”

 

