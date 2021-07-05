Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has urged Nigerians to stop behaving like cowards.

The laureate’s admonition came on the heels of an allegation that he condemned members of the Peoples Democratic Party, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Specifically, Soyinka said he did not make any comment on the defection of politicians from one party to another.

The world renowned author spoke in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Abiola Owoaje, on Sunday.

Soyinka, who said he had not made any comment on political parties “for years,” described the political comment attributed to him as another “identity theft.”

The statement said, “Here we go again. Treat as another case of identity theft.

“I have made no statement whatsoever on party defections or indeed on any political party’s fortunes or misfortunes in the past three to four years.

“Once again, I urge Nigerians to have the courage of their convictions and stop acting like the contemptible cowards and opportunistic hustlers that infest the social media.”

