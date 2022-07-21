i-have-set-out-to-build-shiv-sena-afresh:-aaditya-thackeray

THANE: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya

Thackeray

on Thursday said he was setting out to build the party again.

Speaking at the launch of his three-day ‘Shiv Samvad Yatra’, the former Maharashtra minister said the government led by Eknath

Shinde

would collapse as it was formed “illegally”.

“I am embarking on this yatra and come to Bhiwandi to get the blessings of people. I have set out to build the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra afresh,” Aaditya said.

“The MVA government had carried out development works in the state. But in the present dispensation, there are only two members in the cabinet (Shinde and Fadnavis). The state is facing floods, but amid this situation, they (rebels) are trying to threaten us. But we will not pay heed to such tactics. I am sure this government will collapse. It was formed illegally,” he added,

Hitting out at the rebel MLAs,

Aaditya Thackeray

said those who left the party were “traitors” and are not “Shiv Sainiks”.

“Shinde rebelled when my father was unwell. The rebel MLAs were given an opportunity in the state cabinet, but they betrayed us and deserted us. Those who left us are not Shiv Sainiks. They are traitors,” he said.

“Our only mistake was that we could not play politics and hence we had to face this situation. We did not trouble those who were against us,” Thackeray added.

He, however, said if at all the party rebels want to return, the doors of ‘Matoshree’ are always open for them. After Bhiwandi, Thackeray is scheduled to visit Shahapur and Igatpuri, Dindori and Nashik as part of his ‘Shiv Samvad Yatra’.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear on July 20 the plea by Maharashtra chief minister

Eknath Shinde

and 14 other Shiv Sena MLAs challenging the disqualification proceedings initiated by the deputy speaker.

The court will also hear the plea by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group challenging the decision of the newly elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar to recognise the whip nominated by the Shinde faction as the Chief Whip of Shiv Sena.

After Eknath Shinde’s rebellion led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30 along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

The Thackeray camp claims that the Shinde-led government is “illegal” until the top court decides on disqualifications, while the rebels claim that they are the real Sena with an overwhelming majority of party MLAs and have the right to select the chief whip and issue notices accordingly.

(With PTI inputs)

