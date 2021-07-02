Home ENTERTAINMENT “I have no hate bone in me” – #BBNaija’s Lucy Edet.
Nigerian reality star, Lucy Edet has addressed those who spew hatred on her timeline and she declared that she has no hate bone in her body.

She said she has no reason to hate anyone because she wants to make heaven when she dies.

The BB. Reunion has opened up some old wounds between the housemates but it seems none of that has gotten to the reality star and it is a lovely to see.

She wrote ;

I don’t know how people do it, I have no hate bone in me, I’m sorry, especially if we stayed together and you didn’t hurt me, or if you did and we got past it! Why should I hate anyone!? When I wanna make heaven when I die!? And I go to bed uncertain every night if I’ll see the next day, since only God knows the set time for calling someone to glory! Please avoid my mentions with all this speeches of hate! I’m not your person! And it’s exhausting deleting all your hate!

