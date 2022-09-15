“I Have Never Done Liposuction To Enhance By Body Shape”-Chichi Neblett Says [Video]

Talented Liberian-born Ghanaian actress, Chichi Neblett has debunked rumors being speculated on social media that she has undergone liposuction to enhance her body shape.READ ALSO: “I Never Snatched My Husband From His Ex-Wife, He Was Already Divorced When I Met Him”-AJ Poundz Clears The AirIt is very usual for Ghanaian female celebrities to undergo surgery to enhance their body shapes. The likes of Kisa Gbekle, Hajia4Real, Afia Schwarzenegger and other female personalities have openly confessed to undergoing liposuction to enhance their body shapes.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix on the Uncut Show, Chichi Neblett stated that she has never sought to enhance her body shape by undergoing plastic surgery like some of her colleagues do.

According to her, even though she was not heavily endowed like this when she relocated to Ghana, she revealed that she has grown and given birth, hence she finds her sudden humongous figure a natural occurrence.

Chichi also stated that people are entitled to their own sentiments about her cavernous but it is no big deal if indeed she has undergone liposuction to enhance her body figure.

Watch the video below:

In other news, Ghanaian media personality, Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, widely known in the media landscape as AJ Poundz has recounted how she was abandoned by her ex-boyfriend after she gave birth to her first child.

According to AJ Poundz, she was introduced to her ex-boyfriend through a friend and just after he left to Germany in the middle pf the romantic relationship, she discovered that she is pregnant for him and informed him about it.

She stated that her ex-boyfriend accepted the pregnancy and stick to her throughout her pregnancy but he suddenly changed after she gave birth to the child due to some family misunderstandings.

Speaking with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, AJ Poundz revealed that the mother of her ex-boyfriend refused to accept her as a wife for her son just because she was popular on screens.

She revealed that her ex-boyfriend abandoned her and the child for so many years but came back to apologize to her just to accept her back but unfortunately, she had already met her current husband.

