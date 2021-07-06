Home ENTERTAINMENT “I have come to the conclusion that I am now a woman with a d*ck” – James Brown
“I have come to the conclusion that I am now a woman with a d*ck” – James Brown

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has described himself as a woman in a man’s body.

The controversial transvetite, who switches between being a man or a woman at will, took to his Instagram page to reveal that he has come to terms with his new identity.

According to him, after thinking about it carefully, he has finally concluded that he is a “woman with a d*ck”.

Sharing photos of himself dressed like a woman, James Brown wrote, “After a Long Thought, I have come to the conclusion that I am now a WOMAN with a D*cK.”

In other news, James Brown recently took to social media to appreciate his friends for supporting him through the years.

The internet celebrity shared photos with his friends all dressed in sexy sleep wears, while he narrated how each of them have proved their loyalty and supported his career.

