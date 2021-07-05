“I have asked they pull or private the movie for the sake of peace” – Yomi Fabiyi

Yomi Fabiyi has reacted to the backlash he’s gotten after he released a new controversial movie titled “OKO Iyabo”.

In the film Fabiyi depicts Baba Ijesha as a victim of a set up orchestrated by Princess. The characters in the film take on the names of the individuals involved in the case including actress, Iyabo Ojo whom the story seemingly centers around.

Nigerians then took on a quest to report the movie for being insensitive.

Due to the reaction and negative reviews it got, Yomi took to his Instagram page to share a post stating that he’s asked that the video be pulled down or placed on PRIVATE.

See a snippet of the movie below ;

However, Yomi tried to justify his action by saying the aim of the movie is to correct Child Abuse, Human rights abuse and other vices.

His post reads ;

I have ask they PULL or PRIVATE the movie for sake of peace.



The movie is however to correct CHILD ABUSE, ASSAULT, HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSE AND OTHER VICES and to state clearly I am not what they claim I am initially.



Don’t rush on any negative narrative guys. I am human but will never down play the real issues that concerns children. It is just an expression and I respect polite and superior arguments or opinion. Thank you lovelies.