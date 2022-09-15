I Have Also Been Used And Dumped By A ‘Big Man’ -Aunty Bee Narrates

Popular veteran actress Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh well known as Aunty Bee has shared her experience of dating a prominent man in society.The veteran actress who has been in the movie industry for two decades shared her story of heartbreak after dating a traditional ruler. According to her, the chief came into her life by virtue of her popularity to have fun with her.

READ ALSO: Enfa Ohia Ni Low Budget Our Day Nka Kwasiasem – Diamond Appiah Blasts Delay For Throwing Shades“I quite remember, a respectable man came into my life. He expressed his love for me and even proposed marriage, but after he ‘hit and ran’, it became difficult reaching him. At that moment, I realized he had just come to ‘taste me’. Do I look like soup? I really dealt with him to serve as a lesson.”

“Yes, some men just hit and run but in my case, I considered his personality and thought that a man his age will respect himself…the painful part is the rough sex he took me through (laughs),” Auntie Bee disclosed in an interview with Hammer Nti.

Aunty Bee disclosed that most men who come into the lives of actresses try to discourage them from acting because of their insecurities.

READ ALSO: I Am Scared Of Humans So I Have No Friends Now – Empress Gifty“The moment they find out you are a public figure, the men will just come, hit and run. I don’t understand, and after the act, they start ignoring your calls. He starts to treat you like a nobody, and in some cases, they try to stop you from working or going on location. In cases when the lady can’t stand it, she has to call it quits to concentrate on her job,” she said.

I don’t want to disclose his identity. He got ‘dignity’, a big man. He is more like a chief…he just led me on and now I don’t want to listen to any love song. For a moment, I felt we were going to tie the knot. I am thankful that we dated for almost three months before we got intimate, the reason why our breakup didn’t really affect me,” the actress disclosed.

source: www.-

–