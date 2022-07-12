“I had to run for my life” – Yomi Fabiyi says as he releases evidence after being accused by wife of domestic violence (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has released video evidence to dispel domestic violence allegations levelled against him by his baby mama, Grace Amarachi.

Grace, who welcomed a child with Fabiyi in February 2022, had accused the actor of beating her up while she was heavily pregnant and forcing her into forced labour.

Reacting, Yomi Fabiyi shared videos on his Instagram page to debunk the claims of domestic abuse.

The actor claimed in one of the videos that he had to call the police at past midnight because his wife had allegedly threatened to kill him.

Sharing the video, he wrote,

“EVIDENCE 2 of DOMESTIC VIOLENCE II:



When someone sent you a message to ruin my brand, career and personality, if not that you are an equal criminal and quack, aren’t you suppose to verify. You label and call me name at the detriment of my career. “It is a shame we still have a handful visit, fan and motivate a criminal who hides behind journalism to perpetrate crime with reckless abandon. These set of people and those quoting the criminal platform as source are accomplice and are danger to the society. UNTIL I AM KILLED BEFORE I RUN. Men go through hell but these criminals keep playing GENDER CARD AND EMOTIONAL BLACKMAIL. Enough! Like I said, anarchy looms!”

Recall that Yomi Fabiyi’s baby mama had contacted controversial blogger, Gist Lover, to complain about the actor and how he “used” her. Read here.

Watch videos below,

