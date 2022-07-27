“I got talent, I got money, I never regret my actions” – Portable declares

Organisers of the Headies Awards show disqualified budding singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable over recent controversies that he’s been entangled with.

Just last month, the controversial singer in a recorded video that went viral, made a threat that if he doesn’t emerge winner, he would kill or cause harm to the other nominees in the same categories of awards he was nominated for ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’.

However, due to the non-stop scandal the singer has been involved in, the organizers had no other choice than to disqualify him.

According to the headies ;

“The music industry demands all-round excellence, and it is extremely important for young artists being potential role models to exude professional responsibility, proper decorum and have respect for others.”

Portable gave an instant reaction to the new development and he bragged that he has the talent and money so he does not regret any of his action.

In the video he shared on his IG story, he said;

I do music for a living, I go by the name Portable and I thank God for my life.

I got talent, I got God, I got money, I got fame. I got a wife, I got children. God bless my family,

I have a house. I am blessed, Akoi Grace Akoi Blessing

I never regret my action. All eyes on me

