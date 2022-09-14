I Forgive All Who Hurt Me, I Carry No Hate In My Heart – Fella Makafui To Her Haters

Actress cum entrepreneur Fella Makafui has forgiven all those who hurt her one way or the other after waking up feeling great and grateful to God.Fella Makafui tweeted assuring all those who have hurt her that she has forgiven them as she harbors no form of hate in her heart because she’s grateful to God for His love and mercies hence she has forgiven all who have hurt her.

Fella Makafui went ahead to pray for those who have hurt her for God to heal and bless them as well as bless her handwork and make her a better person than she is now to be able to move on in this sinful life.

As a celebrity, Fella Makafui is prone to hate so easily whether she did something or not and it’s a good thing she has no hate in her heart for all those who hurt her because that will only create problems for her mentally.

screenshot below;

Source: www.-

–