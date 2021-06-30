“I finally separate myself from you” – Samklef quits smoking, buries all leftover cigarettes (Video)

Nigerian singer, Samklef has revealed he has finally quit smoking following the death of Davido’s associate, Obama DMW.

Recall that Davido’s associate Obama DMW died of suspected heart failure yesterday, June 29th. According to a chat between Peruzzi and a friend, Obama’s arteries suddenly stopped pumping which led to his death.

The “Malowo noni” crooner in a video shared on his Instagram page revealed that after several battle to stop smoking, he has now finally resolved to separate himself from cigarettes and got rid of every stick he had left.

Sharing a video of him burying his cigarettes he wrote, “Rip cigar. The last 3cigar.. I will never see u again. U kept coming back to my life. U came as benson switch, as Carmel, It is over now. I finally! Finally separate myself from u”.

Meanwhile DMW signee Peruzzi also revealed he has also decided to do away with Alcohol and smokes, while suggesting that it might be the cause of Obama’s sudden death.

Watch video of Samklef getting rid of his cigarettes below,