i-feel-blessed,-surrounded-by-love:-ghanaian-actor-van-vicker-clocks-44,-shares-family-photo

Popular Ghanaian actor and longtime Nollywood favourite, Van Vicker, turned 44 on August 1, 2021

The biracial actor took to his Instagram page to share some stunning new photos with one including his family

The actor who is blessed with three children has been in the entertainment industry for over 15 years

The Vickers have reasons to celebrate as their patriarch and film star, Van Vicker, turned 44.

The actor clocked a new age.

Photo credit: @iam_vanvicker

Source: Instagram

To mark his new age, the movie star took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful family photo with his wife and their three lovely children.

Posting the photo, the actor captioned:

“It is my BIRTHDAY! I turn 44. I feel blessed, healthy, happy, and surrounded by love – The aVANgers. To God be the Glory.”

See post below:

Birthday wishes

Several celebrities flooded his comment section with beautiful celebratory messages.

Check some comments below:

iambisola:

“Happy birthday “

iamnino_b:

“HBD champ “

bryanokwara:

“What a day to celebrate!!!! happy birthday brother and may God continue to bless you and your amazing family ❤️”

reggierockstone711:

“BLESS THE VICKER!!! “

andreachikachukwu:

“Happy birthday my brother ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

newchristabelekeh:

“Happy birthday “

Korra Obidi expecting baby number 2

These are beautiful times for Korra Obidi and her family as she is expecting another child with her white husband, Justin Dean.

The singer and dancer took to her Instagram page to make the announcement with a totally adorable video in which she showed off her 9-week-old baby bump.

In the video, Obidi’s husband and daughter are seen touching and kissing the cute baby bump.

Nollywood wedding

Wedding bells are ringing for talented Nollywood actor, Emeka Okoye, as he is set to walk down the aisle with the love of his life.

The actor who gained fame for his role in Jenifa’s Diary posed for a beautiful photo with his bride-to-be as both donned traditional wears.

Sharing the photo, he captioned:

“To God who makes everything perfect. #CHYMAZI2021 is the hashtag. Bless you all ❤️”

Source: .