“I Enjoy Blending Fake Brands With Original Brands, It Makes Me Feel Good”-Fameye Says

Ghanaian Highlife/Afropop crooner, Peter Fameyeh Bozah, widely known in the music scene as Fameye has revealed that he sees nothing wrong with celebrities rocking fake and original brands at the same time. Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, Fameye revealed that he enjoys blending fake brands with original brands even though a few people might spot him and question him.

He stated that rocking fake and original outfits in public only proves that he can easily differentiate between fake brands and original brands but sometimes feels good rocking fake brands.

Fameye stated that this is not because he doesn’t have the means to wear only original brands because he has accomplished so many things that he never believed he could do when he was a anobody.

The sensational singer also stated that he would always stand firm to defend himself against any kind of backlashes that may be directed at him because of his sense of fashion, hence people should believe in his branding because it makes him feel good.

Watch the video below:

In other news, Ghanaian film maker, Socrate Safo has averred that the controversial Ghanaian dancehall crooner, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., well known as Shatta Wale needs to be studied.

According to him, the marketing and promotional strategies used by the dancehall musician needs to be studied in institutions for the betterment of the music and entertainment industry as a whole.

Speaking in an interview on the United Showbiz segment aired on United Television hosted by Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown, Socrate stated that even though Shatta Wale happens to be one of the most controversial musicians in Ghana, he should be used as a case study for many upcoming musicians.

Socrate also stated that most institutions are mostly into using prominent people as examples to lecture people, hence the likes of Shatta Wale need to be studied in the entertainment industry.

