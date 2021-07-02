“I eat well. Followers don’t equal money or sense” — Halima Abubakar slams troll who attacked her for having less than 1 million IG followers

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has fired back at a troll who reportedly attacked her for having less than one million followers on Instagram.

The actress, who currently has 994,000 followers, stated that she could have bought followers to deceive everyone but she didn’t, instead she chose to allow her page grow organically.

In the post she shared on her Instastories, Halima revealed that this is her third Instagram page and she has also blocked some followers.

According to her, having a huge following on Instagram doesn’t equal money or sense.

She wrote,

“Sum1 said, I still never enter 1m followers I don block all finish.

Look I can buy followers nd deceive you all. But I didn’t. this my 3rd ig page. I eat well. followers don’t equal money or sense.

Now moooove”

