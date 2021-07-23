Home NEWS I don’t want tour cheques – Buhari tells Emir of Daura
I don't want tour cheques – Buhari tells Emir of Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, in Daura, Katsina State, urged businessmen, contractors and other privileged Nigerians who are beneficiaries of government patronage to always engage in Corporate Social Responsibility, instead of seeking to favour individuals with gifts.

President Buhari, who visited the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk Umar, at his Palace, said pointedly, “I don’t want tour cheque. Go and assist our communities” instead of trying to return kickbacks to public officers, including his office.

“We don’t want cheques from anyone or organisation as returns or influence of any kind. Let them remember their Corporate Social Responsibilities,” he said.

The President noted that he would love to visit Daura more frequently, but for the high cost of presidential movements and exposing security personnel to the weather, assuring that his heart remains with the people.

“We are known for farming and I have my farm here. I could come every two weeks and no one can stop me. But the cost of the movement is high. I would rather that it be used to better our schools, clinics and hospitals,” said the President.

