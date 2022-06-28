“I don’t want to die. Leave now alive or leave as a corpse” – Actress, Chacha Eke announces split from husband, Austin Faani

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has yet again, announced the dissolution of her marriage on social media, revealing that she’s done pretending.

Sometime in October of 2020, Chacha had taken to social media to share a video announcing the end of her marriage to her movie director husband, Austin Faani

At the time, she said,

“You will say I am crazy but I am not. This video is to let the world know that I am done with the marriage. I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him but I am done. I’m done. I am leaving with my life finally. I can’t say a lot now. You will hear my story.”

However, only some days later, she shared a different video from a hospital bed saying she had been diagnosed with “Bipolar disorder”, while debunking allegations that her marriage ended due to domestic violence.

She later shared another video where she stated she was still with her husband and that she would not leave her marriage. She then also addressed her brother, IK Eke, alongside former actresses, Georgina Onuoha and Victoria Inyama for getting involved in her marriage issue.

Well, in a post she shared on Instagram on Monday night, June 27, Chacha apologized to the public for “living a lie.”

She went on to state that she’s done with her marriage as she wrote;