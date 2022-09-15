I Don’t Talk; God Always Fights My Battles – Obaapa Christy

Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy has disclosed how she handles her battles in life.Obaapa Christy made headlines after her x-husband Pastor Love came out to accuse her of denying him access to their children after their separation.

The gospel artist disclosed that she has been hit with several life challenges and also battles but through all her challenges, what she does is surrender all her battles to God. She added that she has learned never to fight her own battles by confronting people.

Obaapa Christy has also urged the public to learn to surrender their problems to God and also have faith in God believing that God will see them through the storms.

“Growing up, my mothers always called on God in times of trouble. There was no other name but God. I have also entirely relied on that name”.

"One thing about me, I don't like 'plenty talks'. When you always react to issues, you will be at fault. If care is not taken, you will make a mistake, so don't talk. Keep quiet, just keep quiet," she advised on Emelia Brobbey's Okukuseku The Talk Show.

“Allow God to fight your battle. When you let go, He will give you victory…I don’t focus on the past. I know greater things lie ahead,” she added.

