“I don’t hate Tacha so please stop sending me death threats” – Reality TV Star, Dr. Cherry tells Tacha’s fans

Ultimate love star, Dr. Cherry has reacted to allegations that she hates BB. star, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha.

Dr. Cherry, who is known for antagonizing her BB. counterpart, held a question and answer session on her Instagram page recently and majority of the questions were about her relationship with Tacha.

In responds to the questions, Dr Cherry noted that she doesn’t hate Tacha but that doesn’t mean she should support her because the world doesn’t revolve around the BB. star.

She also warned Tacha’s fans to stop sending her death threats.

See the exchanges below,

In other news, Nigerian reality star, Tacha, was in the news recently, after she bragged that her presence in the Big Brother . “Pepper Dem” season gave maximum benefits to the show organizers.



She said this while reacting to a comment from a fan who said BB. helped her life.

According to Tacha, she gave BBN a show regardless of the fact that she was later disqualified.

Most social media users did not agree with her and her fellow reality star, Dr Cherry, advised her to stay humble and appreciate the platform that uplifted her.

Her comment reads ;

@symply tacha Be humble and appreciate the platform that uplifted you bcos not even the DMW tattoo could have brought you this far into the limelight. And oh less I forget ,please you weren’t the “SHOW” plz Pepper dem Bb. had a lot of fun interesting housemates that still kept the show running even after your disqualification #icomeinpeace