“I don do my own comot” – Singer, Bella Shmurda writes as he signs out from LASU

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has taken to social media to celebrate as he signs out from Lagos State University (LASU)

The vision 2020 crooner took to his Insta-stories to celebrate the latest feat, he shared videos of him celebrating with his mates while they took turns to sign on shirt.

“Four years in LASU is really nothing…but I don do my own comot”, he wrote in a subsequent post.

The excited soon to be graduate also shared throwback photos as a fresh man in school before he rose to stardom.

Bella, whose real name is Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, rose to prominence with the release of the song “vision 2020”, and a follow up remix which featured Nigeria rapper Olamide.

Meanwhile he recently joined the growing list of Benz owners in Nigeria, and he is so proud about the achievement.

He took delivery of the luxury ride few weeks ago, June 8th, Congrats to him.