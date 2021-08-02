“I didn’t take tea or anything that will reduce the fat in my stomach because it was precious to me” – BBNaija’s Nina reveals after her plastic surgery

Big Brother . star, Nina Ivy has revealed that she didn’t take flat tummy tea or any product that will reduce the fat in her stomach because it was precious to her.

It can be recalled that the reality show star underwent Brazilian butt lift surgery recently which involves fat transfer from her stomach to her backside to make it fuller and rounder.

Speaking about the surgery, the mum of one disclosed that she purposely didn’t work out or take slimming tea because knew she would need the fat for her surgical procedure.

Sharing a photo of herself before the BBL, Nina wrote,

“My stomach B4 surgery. I left it intentionally coz I was already planning my BBL and didn’t wanna take tea or use anything that would reduce the fat. The fat was precious to me.”

See her Instastory post below,