‘I Didn’t Scam Anyone, I Was Only Following Directions From God’

Patricia Oduro who is widely known as Nana Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat has been trending for the past few hours.This is because of an alleged scam scheme she supposedly carried out with many alleging that she took money from them to double it for them.

Many people have shared their thoughts about it and this has prompted a reaction from Nana Agradaa.

In a video that we have sighted, she was heard saying that she has never scammed anyone adding that news that she has scammed people is being peddled by people who are overly ‘envious’ of her.

Some reactions from social media users are;

Bis Mark – I think the police should rather arrest the victims cos they don’t learn….. Ghana must appreciate this woman for her effort.she is helping the fools to be wise 👏👏👏..I just don’t understand some people.

Andy Asiedu Jnr – I don’t pity any victim. This is not the first time for others to be scammed in this country. Many people have failed to use their brains to reason or think all in the name of making money in the shortest possible time. Wise up

William Mensah – Any serious country, this woman will be in jail. Ghana is the only country we tolerate any nonsense and the law only works against the poor people. I haven’t seen any Tv channel in the world that show money rituals and lotto numbers except Ghana. We later complain that people are missing, there are a lot of rituals forgotten we reap what we sow. Christian Council allows anything to happen under the Christendom only in the name of freedom of worship. Some Ghanaians too are greedy and senseless. A woman who doesn’t even know single Bible quotation and she has scammed people through Sika Gari and you still believe her.? The law must work

