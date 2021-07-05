i-didn’t-even-make-top-10:-linda-ikeji-shares-throwback-photo-of-herself-at-2003-miss-nigeria-pageant

Controversial blogger bioreports took a walk down memory lane as she recalled one of the most memorable moments in her life

The mother of one revealed that she was one of the contestants in a pageant for Miss Nigeria 18 years ago

Linda revealed how she cried for days after she was told that she was not good enough to represent her country

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Blogger bioreports recently revealed that she participated in the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant in 2003.

The mother of one shared a photo of herself with the number 8 identification number around her waist. With a smile on her face, Linda posed alongside other contestants.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important

Blogger bioreports shares throwback a photo.

Photos: @officiallindaikeji

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

bioreports shares her beauty contest experience

Sharing her experience, the blogger said she thought she was going to win the beauty contest but did not even make the top 10. According to her, that night was one of the worst nights of her life.

She said:

“I remember just asking myself what I was going to do with the rest of my life because for some arrogant reason, I’d built a future around being Miss Nigeria even before the pageant held. Sigh. For two straight days, I cried wondering what to do next.

“I wanted to be successful. I wanted to be somebody. I wanted to be rich. And here I was being told that I wasn’t even good enough to be Miss Nigeria… After a few days of feeling sorry for myself, I got fired up. I said to myself, this life isn’t going to defeat me or pass me by.”

Check her out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerians react

Linda’s fans said her story encouraged them.

adohm_fabrics:

“Who doesn’t know #lindaikeji now, even around the world…….God’s way is different from ours.”

trendyfingersevents:

“I got my own hit! Thank you so much for these timely words of encouragement.”

morenikeolagbemide:

“Very impactful.”

coded_kate:

“It’s hard but I keep pushing thou… I believe someday…”

modupegram:

“Your story is one I have followed from Day 1. Read your blog since you started.”

Regina Askia as a beauty queen

. earlier reported that blogger Tunde Ednut shared an epic throwback video of Regina Askia back when she represented Nigeria at a beauty contest.

In the clip, Askia was spotted alongside other contestants at the Miss International pageant which took place in Osaka, Japan, in the year 1990.

Ednut in his caption added that the clip was filmed about 31 years ago. He also posted other pictures showing what the movie star looks like in recent times.

Source: .