“I did not ruin any home nor snatch any husband” – BBNaija star, Mariam Chike says

Big Brother . star, Maria Chike has denied the reports that claims that she snatched another woman’s husband.

Sometime in October 2021, Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest accused Maria of snatching his sister’s husband, Kevin. The socialite made the allegation on Instagram after Maria left the Big Brother house and was in Dubai with a Kevin, where they are now based.

Not until Sunday evening, Maria who is currently on holiday in Greece never denied or confirmed the allegation.

In a tweet thread on her page, Maria stated that she never snatched anyone’s husband nor did she break any home.

Maria also revealed that she is not interested in getting married,

Maria recently got fans and followers gushing after she shared a lovely video with her man, Kelvin.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram story to celebrate her lover, Kelvin, who turned a year older.

Maria shared a video of them in a car with Kizz Daniels’ hit track, Lie, playing in the background — Sharing the video, Maria simply captioned it “Happy Birthday Squirrel”.

However, while the video elicited sweet reactions from fans, some social media users criticized Maria for flaunting her man, accusing her of proudly showing off a married man.

An Instagram user @chiamakaethels wrote, “Omo some women love it wen Dey sit on their follow women happiness 😢it’s a pity”.

@bodymatters2, “Person papa don turn squirrel as e no fit Kip him thing one place! If na him wife call am squirrel na,Umunna for judge case tire! Juju no good ooo..”