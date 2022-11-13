“I couldn’t even talk” | Gabriel Martinelli reflects on his reaction to being called up for Brazil’s World Cup squad

Brazil is set to take on the rest of the world at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in just a little over a week as the five-time winners look to get back to their best on the global stage after failing to win the tournament in the last twenty years.

Top boss Tite named his 26-man-squad he is set to put his faith, and that of an entire nation, on with national star Neymar leading the charge as expected as Brazil comes into the tournament as the bookies’ favorite to stand tallest come December.

Open in new windowBut one potential surprise call-up came in the vein of Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli, though you would not find many in the Gunners camp feel as though it is in no way more than he deserves.

Martinelli has been one of the leading lights for Mikel Arteta’s table-topping outfit and is now viewed as a key asset on the left side of the Gunners’ front three along with summer signing and Brazil team-mate Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Martinelli on his Brazil World Cup call-up: “I was at my house with my friend, my family are in Brazil, but I was on the phone with them. When I heard my name, I couldn’t even talk. I cried for one hour! I couldn’t even talk.” #afc pic.twitter.com/tWuFRJuata

— afcstuff (@afcstuff) November 12, 2022

For Martinelli, it was a dream come true, one that made him speechless.

Known for boasting some of the most gifted attacking players anywhere in the world, in Martinelli, it is not just technical craft that the Seleção can count on, but a desire to work that is potentially unmatched anywhere in the forward line.

There is no guarantee that he will be called upon by Tite during hostilities in Qatar given the wealth of attacking talent among the squad, but the sheer notion that he is fully being recognized for his contributions at club level is wonderful to see for the player, and for Arsenal as a whole.

