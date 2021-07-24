I could have worked for an oil company, says ace music producer JaySynths – Guardian

Top Nigerian music producer JaySynths.

People do talk of a second address, that craft you probably could have seen yourself doing were it not for the current one. And because of the difficulty of playing big in two different fields, many have made an opportunity cost of one, choosing to rather go with the other.

This is not different from the career of ace music producer, JaySynths, whose love for working with an oil firm was submerged by his affection for music, a field he has earned accolades and made a name for himself in the past few years.

“If I wasn’t doing music, maybe I will be working in an oil company or a reputable organization. I don’t like stress,” he told entertainment reporters recently.

The sound maestro, whose real name is Chisom Obinna Onyeke, is credited with the hugely successful single ‘Case’ by Teni, having also worked with mega stars, including Mr. P of the defunct P-Square, Mr. Eazi, and Ice Prince, to mention only a few.

Sharing his experiences of sharing the studio with iconic music stars, JaySynths described the opportunity as tasking but filled with fun.

A political scientist and graduate of the University of Abuja, JaySynths ventured into music full-time after he moved from Abuja to Lagos in 2015. Since then, he has not looked back. From being a sought-after keyboardist and bassist, he has become one of the hottest producers in the Nigerian music industry, churning out monster sounds that have dominated the charts for time immemorial.

Having learned the ropes, and climbed the stairs without skipping any, JaySynths has an idea of what should be done to reposition the Nigerian musical industry and make it a force to reckon with.

“Artistes should take producers more seriously,” he stated. “Producers should be the richest in the music industry but we are always not regarded as important. I’m sure that would change soon.”

He also spoke of his plan for 2021, particularly with regards to new expectations and works in the burner before the year comes to an end.

“I have been working on different songs with lots of talents and some big-name artistes. Music fans should expect some hits before the year runs out,” he pledged.

Given the demand for his expertise, it certainly won’t be an exaggeration if an international collabo is birthed in the near future. His talent and professionalism are like a gold fish that is impossible to hide, a light that can’t be hidden in a bushel.