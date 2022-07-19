“I clearly need more friends” – DJ Cuppy says as she flies alone on private jet (Video)

Nigerian singer and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has admitted that she needs more friends following a recent event.

The Disc Jockey, who just finished a Masters program at Oxford University, had taken to her social media pages to share a video of herself flying solo on a private jet.

Sharing the video, Cuppy noted that she needs more friends to join her in enjoying the good life, adding that travelling alone is not good for the environment.

“I clearly need MORE friends because a WHOLE jet just for me is SO bad for the environment.” She wrote.

Meanwhile, people have been urged to travel in groups by environmental and climate change campaigners in order to limit the number of aircraft in the sky and, consequently, carbon footprints.

In other news, DJ Cuppy has responded to a man who left a sexually perverse comment on her post.

The singer had taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to share a light-hearted post about Insomnia which is a sleeping disorder that makes it difficult for people to sleep.

According to Cuppy, Insomia turns one into a mathematician as you would lie awake at night calculating the number of hours you would get to sleep when you eventually fall asleep.

However, a perverted Twitter user seized the opportunity to tell Cuppy what he would do to her body if he gets the chance to have sex with her.

In response, the billionaire’s daughter responded with disdain and disgust at the man’s words.