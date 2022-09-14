“I Can’t Wrap My Head Around It” – Prince Eke Fumes Over Infidelity In Relationships

Nollywood actor Prince Eke sat deep in thought as he tries to understand how most men are unfaithful in relationships.Prince Eke, the ex-husband of singer Muna Gee, said on his Instagram account that he finds it difficult to understand those who cheat on their partners with their ex-partners in

“I really can’t wrap my head around some people cheating on their partners with their exes”.

You would recall how Muma Gee had come under fire from Prince Eke for suggesting that her broken marriage was a disgrace.

This happened when veteran Nigerian singer Muma Gee revealed that her marriage to Nollywood actor Prince Eke had ended in divorce.

Still in Nigeria, a video circulating on the internet captures the moment embattled Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha was being transported by Kirikiri Correctional Services staff members after he was given his jail term.

Baba Ijesha was sent to court for molesting the foster daughter of Comedienne Princess and finally, the court has given its verdict giving him 16yrs imprisonment for molesting a minor and which is punishable by law.

In a ruling on Thursday, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo condemned Baba Ijesha to 16 years in prison after finding him guilty of indecently touching a child, sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault.

