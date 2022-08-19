“I can’t wait to adopt one” – Model, Chika Lann says as she shares video of herself dancing with a snake on her shoulder (Watch)

Popular Nigerian model, Chika Lann, has caused a stir after she expressed her desire to adopt a snake.

The model cum actress revealed this information on her Instagram page while sharing a video of herself dancing with a Python perched on her shoulder.

In the video, the snake had its head upside down behind Lann, while she can be seen dancing to indigenous music in the background with the pythons.

She shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption,

“Love pythons so much. They are my ancient family. I can’t wait to adopt one soon… #ballpython #chikalanncircle #chikalann”.

Reacting to the clip an Instagram user @tooshup wrote,

“A Kardashian buys a pet Python” – Nigerians – ‘wow she’s eccentric and a billionaire, na so them dey do’. A fellow Nigeria does the same thing and it must be juju, rituals or Mami water. Emancipate yourself from mental slavery.”

@therapist_roundtable, “Anything for attention these days”.

@vanessah_xo_, “This na ogbanje…and claiming it with her full chest 😂😂🤦”.

@lucci_okoye, “This is a baby python. Carry the mother first I want to check something.”

@ebkollectionz, “These are the issues 😂 Everything is legal now even juju wahalaaaaaaaa we moveee it’s social medium now”.

Watch video below,

