“I can’t remember what it feels like to love and be loved” – Singer, Waje

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Aituaje Iruobe better known as Waje has revealed she hasn’t experienced true love in a while.

The 40-year-old singing sensation in a recent social media post stated that she can’t remember what it feels like to love and be loved.

According to the ‘naked’ crooner, in recent times her experience of love has been unpleasant as it’s either the love she give is not being reciprocated or vice versa.

Taking to micro-blogging platform, Twitter she tweeted,

“A friend just said to me “ waje, I can’t remember what it feels like to love someone and that same someone love me back… Omo! I realized we are in the same WhatsApp group. It’s either I’m being loved and not reciprocating or Vice versa. We move. One life”.

In other news, the Nigerian singer, Waje, has played down the importance of Marriage.

Marriage in this part of the world is held to a very high standard and it would be rather surprising to most Nigerians to realize that some people don’t care about the institution.

The aforementioned must have been the way a nosy fan felt after he asked popular singer, Waje, about her marital status.

The fan with the username @MrSosabillz asked ” when are you getting married ?”

Waje then replied ;

Marriage is not that important o, joy and happiness, health and well-being. When the time comes we will all dance to the altar but till den let’s thank God for life