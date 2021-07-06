I can’t finish Rivers work in 40 years – Gov Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has denied promising to solve all the socio-economic and infrastructural problems of the state during his tenure.

Wike made this known during the inauguration of the ultramodern National Union of Rivers State Students national secretariat, a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said.

The governor however affirmed that irrespective of the country’s current economic challenges, the state government has made massive progress in tackling some of the infrastructural problems it inherited.

“I never said I will finish the whole work in Rivers State. Even if you keep me here for 40 years, I cannot finish the work in Rivers State. What I said was that we have been able to do a reasonable amount of work at the local government and the impact that we have made is very glaring.

“I said in Omuma, we did so-so number of kilometers of road. What you should bother yourself with is to go and check. The same goes with Opobo,” he said.

The governor also urged the leadership of NURSS to resist being used by disgruntled politicians to cause friction between them and the State government adding that it was unethical for them to allow politicians to instigate them against the State.

“Sometimes, most of you leave what you’re supposed to do and concern yourself with irrelevant things, and allow politicians to use you to come and block Government House,” he added.

Imo insecurity: Uzodinma briefs Buhari, says leaders not speaking out