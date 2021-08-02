“I can taste their tears already” — BBNaija’s Kiddwaya says as he shares intimate photos with Lilo in London

Former Big Brother . housemate, Kiddwaya appears to be having a good time in the United Kingdom and much to the surprise of many, he’s having this good time with fellow reality star, Lilo Aderogba.

The Billionaire son took to his Twitter page some moments ago to share the photos and he gave it the caption, I can taste their tears already. London looks good on us jare @Liloaderogba

In the photos he shared, he’s seen lifting the dietician quite cozily as she in turn enjoys the moment by wearing a bright smile and gazing into his eyes as they take snaps.

See more photos below,

While the photos of course were a surprise to many, it however didn’t stop them from reacting on the social networking app… One user wrote,

Lol which tears??? People moved on, we are busy with BBN6 your time has expired

Another user wrote,

Erica drowning in the deepest part of the thick mud

More,

Lilo always allows herself to be used for cruise. Enjoy it while it lasts Sha 🌚

I think Erica must have hurt this dude ego badly. He is on a downward spiral. His actions are those of a jilted lover

Be like say LILO na general market

Na you mature pass for big brother house but outside the house your maturity don nosedive.

Kidd be doing the most to trend but it doesn’t even happen. It didn’t work with Cuppy now it’s lilo?😂. Erica has been in trends since,she literally doesn’t have to do anything. You’re always forcing it but you don’t trend😂. Oga “something big is coming” we still no see anythng