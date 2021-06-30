“I can never be strong enough to accept that you’re no longer here” – Obama DMW’s son mourn him

Davido’s associate, Obama DMW’s son, Prince Malik Uthman has taken to social media to mourn his late father.

Obama who died of suspected heart failure yesterday, June 29th was laid to rest moments ago according to Islamic rites.

Taking to Instagram the bereaved son stated that he can never be strong enough to accept that his father is no more.

According to him, he shared a close bond with his father as they always behaved like they were brothers.

In an emotional note shared on Insta-stories, he wrote,

“Dad wait why an I even saying dad you were my brother, you were my twinnie we so much looked alike. you made me understand that I am a strong man. you taught me to be string but sorry I’m letting you down. I can never be strong enough to accepts that you are no longer here. I miss you. AbdulMaleek loves you so so so much. I have never been in a pain like this before”.

In another post he wrote,

“Dad, I won’t immortalize you in the stars, because they fade away. I won’t remember you with a poem, for it will be forgotten one day. I will just keep you safe in my heart, so that you are with me in every way. I miss you”.

See his posts below,