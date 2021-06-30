“I begged Princess for four days to drop Baba Ijesha’s case but she refused” — Actress, Iya Rainbow

Nollywood actress, Idowu Phillips, usually referred to as Iya Rainbow, has revealed that she pleaded with Nigerian comedienne, Princess for four days in order to drop the case of alleged child molestation against Baba Ijesha but the latter declined.

During a recent chat with BBC Yoruba, Iya Rainbow revealed that she did everything humanly possible to get Princess not to escalate the issue but she did not succumb.

According to her, now that Baba Ijesha has been released, things have to be resolved amicably among the theatre practitioners.

“Before the matter was settled, I asked the princess for four days not to take the matter to court. I urge her not to let this matter get louder, but she refused. Now, see how the whole thing played out,” she said.

Iya Rainbow also stated that either Baba Ijesha is guilty or not, their group must rise up and settle things amicably. She, however, prayed for peace to reign among each of the party involved so that the case will be resolved