i-be-big-man:-singer-mr-eazi-replies-follower-who-dragged-him-for-‘forming’-rich

- Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Ezi has been dragged from time to time over his lifestyle especially since he is dating Temi Otedola
- The singer who clocked 30 recently shared photos of himself chilling from what seemed to be a private resort
- While fans of the entertainer hailed him, a follower identified as Evans called him out for pretending to be a big man
Popular Nigerian singer Mr Eazi recently had to establish his status with a follower who tried to drag him on social media.
The entertainer who clocked 30 on July 19 shared photos of himself chilling and sipping wine in what appeared to be a private resort.
While Mr Eazi’s fans took to the comment section to hail and gas him up, a particular man identified as Evans was clearly not impressed.
According to Evans, the singer likes forming like a big man. Eazi did not hesitate to reply, saying that he does not form and he is indeed a big man.
See the exchange sighted below:
Nigerians react
Eazi’s reply to the follower got people talking, read some of the comments sighted below:
Crazeclown:
“People wey know eazi know say he is a very BIG MAN. Business smart man.”
Angeldominic_official:
“E for energy!”
Onyikimorah:
“Mr eazi is actually very Rich. He is just underrated Cus his girlfriend his Rich too.”
Iam_horpeyhemi:
“Zero cap. This guy no just get problem.”
Daplus2013:
“For real. Dude knows his worth.”
Mr Eazi joins Temi in TikTok video
Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and her man Mr Eazi got Nigerians laughing on social media. Temi shared a video on her social media page to celebrate her lover on the occasion of his 30th birthday.
In the TikTok video, Temi who donned a black outfit stood in front of the singer who hugged her from the back.
He was then heard miming a voice asking his audience what they think he would do if he did not win. Mr Eazi then said he guesses people will never know.
Source: .