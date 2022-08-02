“I and my son’s life is in danger” – Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa raises alarm

Popular Nigerian businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, has raised alarm that her life and that of her newborn son are in danger.

Sandra, in a post via her Instagram page, said she’s been receiving death threats from unknown individuals.

She asked for prayers from her fans and followers while stating that she had informed the authorities about the situation, but the threats would not stop.

“If you truly love me on this app, now is the time that I need you all to pray for me because I and my son’s life is in danger ⚠️ I keep getting messages that I and my son will die 😤even if any one will wish me death 😢what did my innocent son do to them 😢😢ALL I NEED NOW IS YOUR PRAYERS ❤️Let me drop this here incase anything happens to me and/or my son 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 PS: the issue have been reported to the police but the threats keeps coming,” she wrote.

In other news, Sandra Iheuwa, has stated that when her love is not reciprocated, she moves on swiftly.

Sandra, who shares a child with talent manager, Ubi Franklin, and her marriage to businessman Steve Thompson, hit rock bottom only months after their grand wedding ceremony, made this revelation during a question and answer session on her Insta-stories.

According to Sandra, she can’t beg any man to love her and the moment she notices her love isn’t being reciprocated, she moves on.

“I move on quickly when love isn’t reciprocated I can’t beg any man to love me. I will move on to the man that will love. Man no dey finish o,” she said.