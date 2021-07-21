‘I am used to pressure’ – Ex-Gor Mahia ace Muguna after completing Azam FC move

The 25-year-old Harambee Star signed a two-year deal with the Ice Cream Makers after his contract with K’Ogalo ended

Kenya international midfielder Kenneth Muguna has stated he will not feel pressure to perform well at his new club, Azam FC of Tanzania.



Muguna, who joined the Mainland Premier League side from Gor Mahia, signed a two-year deal and has now confirmed his readiness to help the Ice Cream Makers achieve their ambitions.

Expectations and Pressure

“I am very happy after signing my contract with Azam and according to me, they are the best team in Tanzania and it is a great opportunity for me to come and represent the biggest team. I know expectations are going to be high but I am ready to work,” the former Western Stima attacking midfielder said as was quoted by the club’s social media pages.



“Expectations are high and this is because big teams are expected to do better and I have been in that situation and so, I am not under pressure at all. I am hopeful I am going to settle and work. I have come here to work and hopefully, I am going to give everything from my side. I will strive to ensure Azam have achieved their targets.”



Meanwhile, former Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bollo praised Muguna after joining the Chamazi side: “[Kenneth] Muguna was introduced for the first time at Azam. I’d want to congratulate the captain on his new club,” she tweeted.



“He was a fantastic player who put forth a lot of effort for us, and I enjoyed working with him. The sky is the limit.”



Muguna became the fourth player to be signed by the former Premier League champions after Charles Zulu, Rodgers Kola from Zambia, and Tanzania international defender Edward Manyama.

The former KF Tirana star left the Kenyan heavyweights after winning multiple Premier League titles with them, as well as the Shield Cup and took part in the Caf Champions League and in the Confederation Cup for a number of seasons.

At Azam, he is expected to give them a competitive edge in the Confederation Cup next season as well as in the Premier League, where Simba have been dominant for the past four seasons.



Gor Mahia’s stand-in head coach Sammy Omollo recently claimed they have a replacement for Muguna although he did not name specific players he feels would ably fill the void left at K’Ogalo.



The 25-year-old joined other Harambee Stars playing for Tanzanian sides; Farouk Shikhalo who is at Yanga SC and Joash Onyango, his then-teammate at Gor Mahia – who is currently with Simba.

