“I am too loose” – Bobrisky admits as he gushes over a young man in his DM

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky was held spellbound by a private message a handsome young man sent him on Instagram.

An handsome young man had sent a private message to the male barbie on Instagram, stating that he’s deeply in love with him while complimenting his beauty.

“When I look at you, I can’t help stopping, I am blinded by your beauty. I am deeply in love with you because your beauty has fascinated me and your smile has completely made me fall in love with you. You look like an angel, your face, your eyes, your lips, and our smile is so perfect”, the man wrote.

Bobrisky who shared a screenshot of his conversation with the man admitted to being loose and revealed he can do anything to keep the young man.

Sharing a screenshot of their chat, Bob wrote,

“You guys are bursting my brain He killed me with d part he said my smile and lips damn I’m sure if he is close I go off pant cos I too loose, no home training”

