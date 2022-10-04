I Am Strong And Healthy

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has debunked accusations that he is ill by releasing a video of himself working out vigorously in London.

Numerous rumors and false reports claim that Tinubu was admitted to a hospital in London solely to damage his reputation.

The APC Presidential campaign Council has branded a recent bogus photo that appeared to portray a white woman tending to a sick man as Tinubu as phony.

However, the APC presidential contender silenced his detractors on Sunday who claimed he was ill and unfit to rule Nigeria. He published a video of himself riding a spin bike.

According to Tinubu, many people thought he was dead and other said that he has rescinded his decision in the presidential race. However, Tinubu has publicized that he is hale and hearty and ready to serve the people of Nigeria.

He wrote: “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

