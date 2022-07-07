Home ENTERTAINMENT “I am going to come out of this strong” – Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem speaks from his hospital bed (Video)
“I am going to come out of this strong” – Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem speaks from his hospital bed (Video)

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has spoken for the first time since the news broke about his ailing health.

The veteran singer’s management revealed in a statement on Wednesday, July 6, that he was recently diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis in a Lagos hospital.

His management appealed to Nigerians to pray fervently and send in their well wishes to the singer.

However, giving an update on his health in a video he shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, July 7, Eedris assured his fans that he’s fine.

He shared a video of himself from his hospital bed undergoing dialysis and thanked his fans for their prayers, love and support so far.

“Hello everybody my name is Eedris Abdulkareem. I want to thank you all for your prayers and support and I want you all to know that I am going to come out of it successfully. Thank you for your love and support I really appreciate you all, love you so much. Today I am in my dialysis session and it takes 3 to 4 hours, after the dialysis, I go out to do my daily activities but I am strong in body, spirit and soul. Thank you, I want you to know that your prayers are accepted”. He said.

Watch video below,

