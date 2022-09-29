Home ENTERTAINMENT I Am Disappointed Akufo-Addo Didn’t Appoint Me – Francis Addai-Nimoh
I Am Disappointed Akufo-Addo Didn't Appoint Me – Francis Addai-Nimoh

Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former member of parliament for Mampong, expressed disappointment that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not think to nominate him as Minister in his government.

He claimed to have the information, abilities, and experience to support the government and the people of this nation; therefore, he required the chance as a government appointee to demonstrate his potential.

Mr. Addia-Nimoh, who is running for president, claimed he is still helping Ghanaians in his personal capacity.

Speaking on the New Day show with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 on Tuesday, September 27, the member of the governing party responded when asked if he was sad about not being appointed.

“Of course, I am disappointed because as a human being if something affects you you must express it. So yes, I have been disappointed.

“I was looking forward to have an opportunity to put my knowledge, my training, my experience, my expertise for the benefits of my country in public service but I have not had the opportunity, so that is where the disappointment comes in.

“Nonetheless, I still have to play my role from the private sector. Whatever I can do to support the government I will do because good governance is provided by the government and the private sector.”

