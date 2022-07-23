Home Uncategorized I am devastated – Don jazzy confirms mother’s death
Uncategorized

I am devastated – Don jazzy confirms mother’s death

by News
0 views
i-am-devastated-–-don-jazzy-confirms-mother’s-death

Nigerian music producer and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, known by his stage name, Don Jazzy is bereaved of his mother.

The popular singer confirmed this in a post on his verified Facebook page on Saturday morning.

According to him, the mother had battled cancer prior to her death, saying despite the ailment, the mother was strong till the last minute.

The Mavins Records boss called for prayers for the bereaved family and the soul of his mother to rest in peace.

Don Jazzy described his deceased mother as a generous woman who ‘was loved by everyone that ever met her”.

The post reads, “I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.

“I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled cancer.

“I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life”.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Why I chose Okowa as running mate over...

U.S., Global Business Activity Slid in July

Udaipur killing: NIA arrests eighth person in connection...

Germany to Bail Out Utility Hit Hard by...

Nitish aide rues lack of coordination in NDA

Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later...

ED action: Congress protest across states; not satyagrah,...

Georgia patients sent home after abortion ban comes...

My foreign trip not about Buhari – Ortom

Sharad Pawar dissolves all NCP units

Leave a Reply