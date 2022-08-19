“I am blessed to be your wife” – Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo gushes over husband (Video)

Popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has taken to social media to gush over her husband, Pastor Blessed.

The obinasom singer, who tied the knot with her husband, Pastor Blessed of Water Brooks Church, last Saturday, August 13, shared a video highlight from the star-studded ceremony.

Sharing the video, she gushed over her man and declared that she’s blessed to be his spouse.

Her words,

“We still can’t get over this day. The joy that exudes our heart is beyond measure. I am so blessed to be your wife @theofficialblessed”.

Watch video below,

Meanwhile, Nigerian evangelist, Onee Zeh, has advised young Nigerian bachelors who desire to marry good women to emulate husband of popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo.

Onee Zeh, in a lengthy Facebook post, said that unmarried men who desire to someday marry a good wife like Mercy Chinwo should learn from her husband’s charisma and sense of fashion.

He asked how single men would get a decent wife when they dye their hair and also pull their trousers below the waist.

According to him, Pastor Blessed was able to attract a good wife like Mercy because he dresses well and takes care of himself.“This is pastor Blessed, Mercy Chinwo’s husband. Men need to Learn a lot from him: his charisma, his fashion sense and most importantly, his humility and wealth.