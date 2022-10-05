“I Am A Single Mum” – Mother of Little ‘Obidient’ Who Participated In Peter Obi’s Rally Shares Plight (VIDEO)

A young child who was seen during Peter Obi’s campaign rally caused a stir on various platforms.

During the event, the young child displayed a fierce form of daring and courage, and online users commended her for it. On October 1, 2022, many states in Nigeria hosted the rally.

Days after the incident went viral, her mother has now opened up about her own experience.

The woman acknowledged that she is the only parent of her young daughter after her partner left them for an unidentified location. She also mentioned that it had been a while since she had spoken to him.

Watch the video below;

Reacting,

vera_classic_hairs wrote; And now the father will soon come out and claim rubbish

It was a friend that recorded them by name chichi ( this particular video), tmt travels rewarded her with 100k

adorniabeautyplace wrote; If the papa show face, they should wipe him strong Oraimo cord

m_chinazam had this to say: Awwww😢 as if they knew her mom needs help. God bless nigerians ❤️🙌

