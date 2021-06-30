“I ain’t no longer a pig and don’t associate with the mud” – Tonto Dikeh slams Bobrisky

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her former bestie, Bobrisky, were engaged in an online brawl last night as they threw subtle shades at each other.

The drama started when Tonto Dikeh unveiled her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, and Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to advise her to keep her relationship off social media.

Shortly afterwards, Tonto Dikeh shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page. She wrote, “A jealous friend may appear as a supportive demon. Be watchful!”

Although Tonto didn’t mention any names in the post, Bob took it as a direct shot at him for advising her. Thereafter, he slammed Tonto for throwing shades at him when she is still “owing” him N5 million.

Since Tonto Dikeh has blocked Bobrisky on Instagram, she couldn’t see his posts. However, concerned fans took it upon themselves to send her DMs of Bob’s accusation.

In reaction to this, Tonto who has kept mute about anything that concerns Bobrisky for months, said her attention is “very expensive”. According to her, she has invested so much in herself and wouldn’t ruin her growth because of a “pig”.

